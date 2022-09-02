Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,205,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,718,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

NYSE:BHP opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

