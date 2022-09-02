Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

