Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

