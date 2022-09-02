Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde stock opened at $279.14 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

