Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,564 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.