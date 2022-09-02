Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

NYSE NVO opened at $104.53 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

