Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 700,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.