Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,907,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,643 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,842,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 404,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,829,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $42.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

