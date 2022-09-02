Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 344,548 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344,548 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after buying an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after acquiring an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

