Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $170.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

