Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 4.9%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $57.03. 30,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,192,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

