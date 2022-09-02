Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,232. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $872,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

