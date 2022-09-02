Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.35

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.35 and traded as low as C$32.18. Interfor shares last traded at C$32.31, with a volume of 450,569 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Interfor Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.35.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 4.9799998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 4,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,628,188.26. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,750. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,628,188.26.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

