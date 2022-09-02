Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 14,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,995. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

