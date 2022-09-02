Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 14,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,995. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
