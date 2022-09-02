Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 17,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 27,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Invesco India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIN. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Invesco India ETF by 228.1% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 171,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco India ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 393.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth about $427,000.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

