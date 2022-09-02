Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,048. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

