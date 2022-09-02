Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,048. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
