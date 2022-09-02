Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.9% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,482,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

