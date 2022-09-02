Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE VVR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 623,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,214. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
