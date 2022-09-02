Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VVR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 623,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,214. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $8,813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 113,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,620 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

