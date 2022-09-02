Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.34 and last traded at $82.51. Approximately 97,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.10.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54.

Featured Stories

