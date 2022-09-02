Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 75,541 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 43,092 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.83. 171,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $195.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

