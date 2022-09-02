iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 194,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.