iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Trimmed by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,610,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TLT traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 762,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,347,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.