iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IGIB stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $60.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period.

