iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 516,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

