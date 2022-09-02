iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Boosted by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.14. 4,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,332. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

