iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.27.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 167,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 126,634 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,483,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,936,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.