iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,594. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

