iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 397.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

