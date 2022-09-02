iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,167,921 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

