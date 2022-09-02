iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 8th

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB opened at $23.95 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter.

