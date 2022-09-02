iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SUSC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $28.07.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.