iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

