iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 854,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

