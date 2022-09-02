iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

