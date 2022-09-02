iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 216.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

