iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $22.54 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.