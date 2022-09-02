iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

