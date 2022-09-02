iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces $0.31 Monthly Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $113.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

