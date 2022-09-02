iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 51,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,640,268 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $24.30.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILF. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,522.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,419,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,181,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,330 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,727,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,366,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,070,000.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

