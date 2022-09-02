iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

