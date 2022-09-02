iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,420,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after acquiring an additional 652,300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

