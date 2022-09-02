iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 46,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000.

EWC stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

