iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 1,173,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,337,070. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

