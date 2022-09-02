iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Connable Office Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,338 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 8.9% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $66,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 853,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,689,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

