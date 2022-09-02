iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lifted by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,814 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04.

