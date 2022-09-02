iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 458.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.12. 50,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

