iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 486.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,246,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.44. 1,124,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,580,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

