iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after buying an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.