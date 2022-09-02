iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,728,000 after purchasing an additional 236,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,480.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 182,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,903,000 after buying an additional 146,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

