iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.11. 256,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

